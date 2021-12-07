Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.87 Million Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 30,995 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after buying an additional 36,292 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

