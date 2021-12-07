Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.90 Million Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,926 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter worth $858,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Sunrun by 64.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 56,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth $459,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $146,864.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,584,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,639,333.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,415. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

