Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,110 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 69,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

