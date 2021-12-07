Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,734 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REXR stock opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $73.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

