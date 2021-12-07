Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 2,180 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,666,845,000 after purchasing an additional 788,524 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,216,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $779,281,000 after purchasing an additional 317,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,231,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $630,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,605 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $495,977,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.65.

NYSE:IFF opened at $143.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 116.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

