Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 800 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on JBHT. Argus lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $195.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $202.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.39 and its 200 day moving average is $175.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.