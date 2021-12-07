Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $2.67 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $686,867 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

