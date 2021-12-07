O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Thomas Story & Son LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Thomas Story & Son LLC trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 4.8% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after acquiring an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,415,000 after purchasing an additional 305,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,014,000 after purchasing an additional 182,707 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $12.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $674.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $634.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $599.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $672.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

