Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Trading 5% Higher

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE)’s stock price traded up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25. 72,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 234,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Orezone Gold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

