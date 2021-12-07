Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.46. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 109,382 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Agritech by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Agritech Ltd. produces and distributes hybrid crop seeds. It focuses on agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform, operating primarily in the PRC. The firm’s seed research and development activities in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement; and e-commerce activities focus on delivering agricultural products to farmers in China via online and mobile ordering and tracking the source of the agricultural products via blockchain technologies.

