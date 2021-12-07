Origin Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $280.45 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001430 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $280.45 million and approximately $31.01 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00043269 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00225671 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

OGN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

