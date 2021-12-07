Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.39. 6,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 214,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 569.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Orla Mining by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Orla Mining by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Orla Mining by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,092,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 397,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

