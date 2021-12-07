Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.67. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 186,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $267.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.97. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

