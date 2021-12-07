Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,015.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNNGY. DZ Bank began coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

DNNGY traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.38. 163,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,420. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.92. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

