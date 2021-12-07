OSB Group (LON:OSB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $523.48

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 523.48 ($6.94) and last traded at GBX 522 ($6.92), with a volume of 453113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 513.50 ($6.81).

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.59) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($8.55) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.43) to GBX 610 ($8.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.49) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OSB Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 545.83 ($7.24).

The firm has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 501.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 486.82.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

