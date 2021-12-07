O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $48.49. 102,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 123,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,314,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.