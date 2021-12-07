Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Osisko Gold Royalties posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Osisko Gold Royalties.

OR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

NYSE:OR opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,149.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.74. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,701.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth $773,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

