Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Purchases 50,000 Shares

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,999,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,119,839.56.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$20,500.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Robert Wares bought 47,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,712.50.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Robert Wares purchased 17,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,970.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,250.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Robert Wares bought 28,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,640.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Robert Wares bought 68,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,840.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Wares bought 22,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,690.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

Shares of Osisko Metals stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.39. The company had a trading volume of 97,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,570. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$74.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 52-week low of C$0.35 and a 52-week high of C$0.52.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

