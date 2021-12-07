Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Director Timothy J. O’keefe Sells 1,525 Shares

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OTTR traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.55. 147,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,132. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

