Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OUT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Outfront Media by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,635,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

