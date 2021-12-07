Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Tops $32.12 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $32.12 million and approximately $134,060.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,427.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.18 or 0.08567190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.89 or 0.00321034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.78 or 0.00931604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00078348 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.45 or 0.00419309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00315983 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,219,521 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.