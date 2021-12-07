PAC Global (PAC) Hits Market Capitalization of $172.59 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00010529 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00128242 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.00 or 0.00571539 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.