PAC Protocol (PAC) Achieves Market Cap of $63.59 Million

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $63.59 million and approximately $417,937.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,808,985,887 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

