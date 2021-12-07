PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PACCAR to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

