PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.
PACCAR has decreased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PACCAR to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.
Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
