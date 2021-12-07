Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) rose 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.64. Approximately 124,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,968,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -107.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,346,000 after purchasing an additional 430,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

