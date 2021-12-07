Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.64

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.64 and traded as low as $1.35. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 11,332 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

About Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK)

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.