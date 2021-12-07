Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Shares Down 5.1%

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 9,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 71,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market cap of C$19.21 million and a P/E ratio of -4.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.50.

Pacton Gold Company Profile (CVE:PAC)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, exploration, and acquisition of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pilbara Project located in the Australia. The company also has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Red Lake Project located in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario; and Tully West Gold Property located in Ontario.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacton Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacton Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.