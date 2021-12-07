Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Sells $776,910.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $23.08 on Tuesday, hitting $524.30. 67,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $508.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of -100.23 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.53 and a twelve month high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,327 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 60,723 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,086,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $176,464,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

