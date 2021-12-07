Palouse Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,550 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $245.05 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus cut their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.59.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

