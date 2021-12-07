Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 119.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 209,916 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 150.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,159,000 after acquiring an additional 162,047 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 41.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 539,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after acquiring an additional 158,727 shares during the period. Stamina Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 295.2% during the second quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 200,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1,578.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after acquiring an additional 138,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $128.26 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $140.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -312.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.41.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is -341.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PZZA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.