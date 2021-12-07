Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 579.60 ($7.69).

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.35) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.75) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of £11,924.28 ($15,812.60).

Shares of PAG opened at GBX 540 ($7.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 539.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 536.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91. Paragon Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 429.14 ($5.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 578 ($7.66).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.90 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

