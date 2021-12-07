Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 37,150 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.50% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBAI. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,000 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,609,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,126,000 after buying an additional 277,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after buying an additional 174,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 77,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 72,188 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,132.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,025 shares of company stock worth $200,294 over the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LBAI stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $934.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

