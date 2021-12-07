Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Guess? worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robotti Robert purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 28.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the second quarter worth approximately $578,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the second quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.13. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

