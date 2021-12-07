Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 16,226 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.36% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 75.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 279,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 32,067 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 55.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 15.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 315,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 42,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 590.4% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 302,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 258,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.74. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

