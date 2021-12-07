Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,924 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of WSFS Financial worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $551,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSFS opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.