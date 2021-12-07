Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,555 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.40% of UMH Properties worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the second quarter worth $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the second quarter worth $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the second quarter worth $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in UMH Properties by 11.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.11. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

UMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Aegis lifted their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

