Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 17,380 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.36% of Veeco Instruments worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

