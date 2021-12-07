Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 34,136 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,136 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Ferro worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferro by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Ferro by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in Ferro by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 113,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.