Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 363,827 Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 288.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,827 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 1.70% of Co-Diagnostics worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 177.9% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 142,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 91,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 302.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 96,511 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of -3.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

