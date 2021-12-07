Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 4,041 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.34% of Safety Insurance Group worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 171,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 109,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 51.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.91. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.75 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $213.71 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

