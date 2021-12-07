Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 50,732 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,732 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.41% of AngioDynamics worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $335,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $999.88 million, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

