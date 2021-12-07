Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of Redwood Trust worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RWT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

RWT opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

