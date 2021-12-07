Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.37% of Saul Centers worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Saul Centers by 66.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,044 shares of company stock valued at $360,210 over the last three months. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BFS opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.65 and a 52-week high of $54.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.68%.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.