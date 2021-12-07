Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,318 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $940,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $7,601,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,902,632 shares of company stock worth $320,235,726. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

U stock opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.98 and a beta of 2.55. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.67.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.