Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of AtriCure worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AtriCure by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,626,000 after acquiring an additional 387,101 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in AtriCure by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,180,000 after acquiring an additional 274,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AtriCure by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,170,000 after acquiring an additional 44,132 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $94,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,100.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,672 shares of company stock worth $2,521,905. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 1.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

