Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPZ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 818,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 233,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,699,000 after purchasing an additional 189,039 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,335,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 60,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,251,000.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

CPZ stock opened at 19.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of 20.41. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 17.02 and a 1-year high of 21.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.