Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of New Relic worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.67. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 0.88. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $120,186.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,458 shares of company stock worth $9,299,812 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEWR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.