Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Insperity worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,094 shares in the last quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,953 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 190,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,213,000 after acquiring an additional 68,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 328,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,700,000 after acquiring an additional 67,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,795,629. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.12. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

