Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGR. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 331,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after purchasing an additional 199,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 158,232 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,009,000 after acquiring an additional 29,256 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $115,837.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,667 shares of company stock valued at $859,843. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $77.51. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $92.49. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

