Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408,040 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 73.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 278,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 117,694 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at $482,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,789,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSX stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

